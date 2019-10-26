NEWSQL Database Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

NewSQL is a class of modern relational database management systems that seek to provide the same scalable performance of NoSQL systems for online transaction processing (OLTP) read-write workloads while still maintaining the ACID guarantees of a traditional database system.

NewSQL is a class of modern relational database management systems that seek to provide the same scalable performance of NoSQL systems for online transaction processing (OLTP) read-write workloads while still maintaining the ACID guarantees of a traditional database system.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Amazon

Pivotal

Altibase

MemSQL

TIBCO

VoltDB

Google

Cockroach Labs

MariaDB

ScaleArc (Ignite Technologies)

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

NEWSQL Database Market by Types:

New Architectures

Transparent Sharding Middleware

Database-as-a-Service

NEWSQL Database Market by Applications:

Enterprise

Government

Others