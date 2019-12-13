Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

Global "Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market for 2019-2024.

About Next-Generation Advanced Batteries:

Despite the progress made to date by commercially available lithium ion (Li-ion), advanced lead-acid, flow, and molten salt batteries, the path toward the commercialization of new battery chemistries continues. The next-generation advanced battery chemistries at laboratory-scale research or pilot-scale production levels today include lithium sulfur (Li-S), lithium solid-state (Li-SS), next-generation flow, and metal-air. Their advent is occurring alongside an enormous growth in the worldâs appetite for advanced energy storage devices. Increasingly, this will include electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.

XIS Energy

PATHION

Sion Power

GS Yuasa

Nohm Technologies

PolyPlus

Lockheed Martin

Pellion Technologies

Seeo

Solid Power

Amprius

24M

Phinergy

Fluidic Energy

Maxwell

Ambri

ESS

Lithium Sulfur

Magnesium Ion

Solid Electrodes

Metal-Air

Ultracapacitors

Transportation

Energy Storage

Batteries are advancing on two fronts, reflecting in increased specific energy for longer runtimes and improved specific power for high-current load requirements. Improving one characteristic of a battery may not automatically strengthen the other and there is often a compromise.

The worldwide market for Next-Generation Advanced Batteries is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 85.0% over the next five years, will reach 1490 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.