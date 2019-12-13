Next Generation Firewall Market Professional Survey by Booming Types and Application, Share, Size and Growth Forecast to 2026

Global "Next Generation Firewall Market" Research Report 2020-2026

The Global market for Next Generation Firewall is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2026, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Next Generation Firewall Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Sophos Group Plc.

Forcepoint LLC

Barracuda Networks

Inc.

SonicWall

Check Point Software Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Fortinet

Inc.

Juniper Networks

Inc.

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

The Global Next Generation Firewall market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Next Generation Firewall market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Regions Mentioned in the Report are: North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Next Generation Firewall market is primarily split into types:

Virtual-based

Hardware

Cloud-based On the basis of applications, the market covers:

IT & Telecommunication

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

BFSI

Education