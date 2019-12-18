Next-Generation OSS and BSS Market Size 2020: Segmentation and Global Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Next-Generation OSS & BSS market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

OSS/BSS, in telecommunications, stands for operations support system/business support system. The two systems, operated together by telecommunications service providers, are used to support a range of telecommunication services..

Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Accenture

Amdocs

Capgemini

CSG System

HPE

Huawei and many more. Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market can be Split into:

Cable & Satellite

Fixed & Wireless

Mobile

MVNO/MVNE. By Applications, the Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market can be Split into:

Revenue Management

Service Fulfilment

Service Assurance

Customer Management