Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Global “Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

BGI

Illumina

Perkinelmer

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech

Macrogen

Qiagen

Genotypic Technology

Genewiz

Dna Link

Takara

Scigenom Labs

Novogene

About Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market:

Factors such as declining price of sequencing, the high cost of sequencing infrastructure, the need for skilled professionals for efficient NGS sample preparation and analysis, and technological advancements in the field of sequencing are driving the growth of this market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

In 2019, the market size of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services. This report studies the global market size of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Report Segment by Types:

Targeted

RNA-Seq

Exome Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Report Segmented by Application:

Diagnostics

Oncology

Drug Discovery