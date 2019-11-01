 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Next-Generation

GlobalNext-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

  • BGI
  • Illumina
  • Perkinelmer
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Gatc Biotech
  • Macrogen
  • Qiagen
  • Genotypic Technology
  • Genewiz
  • Dna Link
  • Takara
  • Scigenom Labs
  • Novogene
  • Personalis

    About Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market:

  • Factors such as declining price of sequencing, the high cost of sequencing infrastructure, the need for skilled professionals for efficient NGS sample preparation and analysis, and technological advancements in the field of sequencing are driving the growth of this market.
  • Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.
  • In 2019, the market size of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services. This report studies the global market size of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Targeted
  • RNA-Seq
  • Exome

    Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Diagnostics
  • Oncology
  • Drug Discovery
  • Agriculture

    What our report offers:

    • Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market report share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
    • To identify analysis of the top industry players by types and applications.
    • To analyze the market trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and challenges of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market.
    • To share the key vender’s data by sales, revenue and growth rate of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market.
    • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
    • To share company profile with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.
    • Provide research methodology and market size estimation of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market.

    To end with, in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

