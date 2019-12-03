NFC Chips Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “NFC Chips Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the NFC Chips industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The NFC Chips research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13714184

NFC chips refer to the ICs in mobile devices, POS terminals, and retail products that store information and control transactions. NFC chips enable communication between NFC-enabled devices within a radius of 4 inches. These chips provide ease of transaction and data exchange between devices without the need to pair them. This has resulted in increased adoption of NFC chips across various segments..

NFC Chips Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom

Qualcomm

Samsung Semiconductors

ST Microelectrics

TI

Intel

Sony

Media Tek

Ams

Renesas

MStar Semi

and many more. NFC Chips Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the NFC Chips Market can be Split into:

Topaz 512 Chips

MIFARE

DESFire 4k

Others. By Applications, the NFC Chips Market can be Split into:

Payment

Identification

Connected Homes