NGS Based Diagnostics Market 2019 Demand Status, Size, Share, Business Plans, New Technologies, Types, Applications, and Forecast by Growth Rate to 2025

Top Key Manufacturers in NGS Based Diagnostics Market:

Janssen

Roche

Qiagen

ThermoFisher Scientific

Oxford Gene Technology

Illumina

Pacific Biosciences

Paradigm Diagnostics

Innogene Kalbiotech

Admera Health

AITbiotech

Centogene

Phalanx Biotech Group

Next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics are the medical devices used for diagnosis of various conditions using advanced generation sequencing platforms.North America is currently leading the market due to the research and innovations and presence of maximum numbers of players. Europe is following America. Rising caseload of cancer, incidence of drug-resistant infectious diseases in Asian and African countries have created a huge demand of such technologies. Hence, market will grow at a fast pace in these regions.In 2018, the global NGS Based Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Hospitals

Clinics

Academics/Research Institutions NGS Based Diagnostics Market by Types:

DNA Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing