NGS Based Diagnostics Market 2019 Demand Status, Size, Share, Business Plans, New Technologies, Types, Applications, and Forecast by Growth Rate to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Global “NGS Based Diagnostics Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the NGS Based Diagnostics market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various NGS Based Diagnostics industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in NGS Based Diagnostics Market:

  • Janssen
  • Roche
  • Qiagen
  • ThermoFisher Scientific
  • Oxford Gene Technology
  • Illumina
  • Pacific Biosciences
  • Paradigm Diagnostics
  • Innogene Kalbiotech
  • Admera Health
  • AITbiotech
  • Centogene
  • Phalanx Biotech Group
  • iGenomX

    Know About NGS Based Diagnostics Market: 

    Next generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics are the medical devices used for diagnosis of various conditions using advanced generation sequencing platforms.North America is currently leading the market due to the research and innovations and presence of maximum numbers of players. Europe is following America. Rising caseload of cancer, incidence of drug-resistant infectious diseases in Asian and African countries have created a huge demand of such technologies. Hence, market will grow at a fast pace in these regions.In 2018, the global NGS Based Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    NGS Based Diagnostics Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Academics/Research Institutions

    NGS Based Diagnostics Market by Types:

  • DNA Sequencing
  • RNA Sequencing
  • Whole Genome Sequencing
  • Whole Exome Sequencing
  • Other

    Regions covered in the NGS Based Diagnostics Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

