NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Gene expression studies can also involve looking at profiles or patterns of expression of several genes.Â RNA sequencingÂ (RNA-Seq) leverages the advantages ofÂ next-generation sequencingÂ (NGS) to detect and quantifyÂ RNAÂ in a biological sample at a given point in time. NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Covers Following Key Players:

Illumina

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Oxford Nanopore

Agilent Technologies

BGI

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Eurofins Scientific

Roche

Takara Bio

GENEWIZ

Hamilton

Macrogen

Zymo Research

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of NGS-based RNA-sequencing in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market by Types:

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market by Applications:

Research & Academia

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies