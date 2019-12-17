 Press "Enter" to skip to content

NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

NGS-based RNA-sequencing

Global “NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market” report 2020 focuses on the NGS-based RNA-sequencing industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market resulting from previous records. NGS-based RNA-sequencing market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market:

  • Gene expression studies can also involve looking at profiles or patterns of expression of several genes.Â RNA sequencingÂ (RNA-Seq) leverages the advantages ofÂ next-generation sequencingÂ (NGS) to detect and quantifyÂ RNAÂ in a biological sample at a given point in time.

    NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Illumina
  • Thermo Fischer Scientific
  • Oxford Nanopore
  • Agilent Technologies
  • BGI
  • PerkinElmer
  • QIAGEN
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Roche
  • Takara Bio
  • GENEWIZ
  • Hamilton
  • Macrogen
  • Zymo Research
  • Tecan Genomics

    The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of NGS-based RNA-sequencing:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of NGS-based RNA-sequencing in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market by Types:

  • Sequencing by Synthesis
  • Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
  • Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing
  • Nanopore Sequencing

    NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market by Applications:

  • Research & Academia
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Others

    The Study Objectives of NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key NGS-based RNA-sequencing manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Detailed TOC of NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Size

    2.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for NGS-based RNA-sequencing Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Production by Regions

    4.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Production by Regions

    5 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Production by Type

    6.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Revenue by Type

    6.3 NGS-based RNA-sequencing Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global NGS-based RNA-sequencing Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

