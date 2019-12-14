 Press "Enter" to skip to content

NGS Services Market 2020: Analysis by Sales Global Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

NGS Services

Global “NGS Services Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to NGS Services market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) involves massively parallel sequencing of millions of DNA fragments, providing vast amounts of data quickly and at an affordable cost. This enables in-depth analysis of entire genomes at unprecedented levels, allowing researchers to explore questions/hypotheses that previously would have required years to answer. .

NGS Services Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
  • Cegat (Centre for Genomics and Transcriptomics) GMBH
  • DNA Vision SA
  • Eurofins Genomics Inc.
  • Febit / Comprehensive Biomarker Center GMBH (CBC)
  • Genomnia SRL
  • Mina Inc.
  • Macrogen Inc.
  • Microsynth AG
  • Seqomics
  • Source Bio Science
  • and many more.

    NGS Services Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the NGS Services Market can be Split into:

  • NGS Services Market Segment by Type:
    SBS
    Ion Semiconductor
    SBL
    Pyro-Sequencing
    SMRT
    .

    By Applications, the NGS Services Market can be Split into:

  • Oncology Lung cancer Breast cancer Prostate cancer Colorectal cancer Others.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    • To analyze global NGS Services market status, upcoming forecast, development prospect, significant market and key players.
    • To define, describe and estimate the NGS Services market by product type, industry and key regions.
    • Assess the NGS Services manufacture processes, key issues, and solutions to mitigate the progress risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the NGS Services market and its impact in the global market.
    • To present the NGS Services development in North America, Europe, Asia, EMEA.
    • To recognize the future outlook and forecasts for NGS Services market.
    • To strategically profile the key vendors and comprehensively analyze their growth plan and strategies.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 NGS Services Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 NGS Services Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 NGS Services Type and Applications

    2.1.3 NGS Services Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 NGS Services Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony NGS Services Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 NGS Services Type and Applications

    2.3.3 NGS Services Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 NGS Services Type and Applications

    2.4.3 NGS Services Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global NGS Services Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global NGS Services Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global NGS Services Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global NGS Services Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global NGS Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global NGS Services Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global NGS Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America NGS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe NGS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific NGS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America NGS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa NGS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America NGS Services Market by Countries

    5.1 North America NGS Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America NGS Services Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America NGS Services Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States NGS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada NGS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico NGS Services Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

