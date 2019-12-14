NGS Services Market 2020: Analysis by Sales Global Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Global “NGS Services Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to NGS Services market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) involves massively parallel sequencing of millions of DNA fragments, providing vast amounts of data quickly and at an affordable cost. This enables in-depth analysis of entire genomes at unprecedented levels, allowing researchers to explore questions/hypotheses that previously would have required years to answer. .

NGS Services Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Cegat (Centre for Genomics and Transcriptomics) GMBH

DNA Vision SA

Eurofins Genomics Inc.

Febit / Comprehensive Biomarker Center GMBH (CBC)

Genomnia SRL

Mina Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Microsynth AG

Seqomics

Source Bio Science

and many more. NGS Services Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the NGS Services Market can be Split into: