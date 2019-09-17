Nickel Hydroxide Market 2019 Demand, Major Companies, Industry Chain, Size by Type, Forecast 2024

The “Nickel Hydroxide Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Nickel Hydroxide market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Nickel Hydroxide Market Report – Nickel hydroxide is a green, crystalline, inorganic compound that produces toxic gases upon heating. It is generally used in rechargeable battery electrodes, by oxidation to nickel(III) oxide-hydroxide. Nickel hydroxide is denoted by Ni (OH)2 and is an insoluble chemical compound having strong redox properties.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to rapid development of economy. China captures about 53.79% of global consumption production and Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.19% global production share.

Nickel hydroxide can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 84.12% of the nickel hydroxide market is batteries industry, 6.84 % is electronics industry, and 6.63 % is Chemical industry and 2.63% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, although these industries will need more nickel hydroxide. But nickel hydroxide has a little market potential in the future. Current major companies will gradually reduce production in the future, changes will be happened in industry structure.

The major raw material for nickel hydroxide is sodium hydroxide, nickel sulfate. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of nickel hydroxide industry.

For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Nickel Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nickel Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pure Nickel Hydroxide

Contain Cobalt Nickel Hydroxide

Contain Zinc Nickel Hydroxide

Contain Cadmium Nickel Hydroxide

Batteries Industry

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry