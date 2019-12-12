 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nickel Hydroxide Market Analysis by Size, Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Different Industry

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Nickel Hydroxide

GlobalNickel Hydroxide Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Nickel Hydroxide market size.

About Nickel Hydroxide:

Nickel hydroxide is a green, crystalline, inorganic compound that produces toxic gases upon heating. It is generally used in rechargeable battery electrodes, by oxidation to nickel(III) oxide-hydroxide. Nickel hydroxide is denoted by Ni (OH)2 and is an insoluble chemical compound having strong redox properties.

Top Key Players of Nickel Hydroxide Market:

  • Norilsk
  • SMM Group
  • Tanaka-Chemical
  • Kansai Catalyst
  • Chancsun Umicore
  • Henan Kelong
  • Anhui Yaland
  • Jilin Jien
  • Kingray New Materials
  • Jinchuan Group
  • Jiangmen Fangyuan

    Major Types covered in the Nickel Hydroxide Market report are:

  • Pure Nickel Hydroxide
  • Contain Cobalt Nickel Hydroxide
  • Contain Zinc Nickel Hydroxide
  • Contain Cadmium Nickel Hydroxide
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Nickel Hydroxide Market report are:

  • Batteries Industry
  • Electronics Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    Scope of Nickel Hydroxide Market:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to rapid development of economy. China captures about 53.79% of global consumption production and Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.19% global production share.
  • Nickel hydroxide can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 84.12% of the nickel hydroxide market is batteries industry, 6.84 % is electronics industry, and 6.63 % is Chemical industry and 2.63% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, although these industries will need more nickel hydroxide. But nickel hydroxide has a little market potential in the future. Current major companies will gradually reduce production in the future, changes will be happened in industry structure.
  • The major raw material for nickel hydroxide is sodium hydroxide, nickel sulfate. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of nickel hydroxide industry.
  • For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Nickel Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nickel Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License):  

