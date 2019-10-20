Nickel Sulfate Market 2024 by Investment Feasibility, Sales, Production and Company Introduction

Global “Nickel Sulfate Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Nickel Sulfate

Nickel Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.The common tetragonal hexahydrate crystallizes from aqueous solution between 30.7 and 53.8 °C. Below these temperatures, a heptahydrate crystallises, and above these temperatures an orthorhombic hexahydrate forms. The yellow anhydrous form, NiSO4, is a high melting solid that is rarely encountered in the laboratory. This material is produced by heating the hydrates above 330 °C. It decomposes at still higher temperatures to nickel oxide.X-ray crystallography measurements show that NiSO46H2O consists of the octahedral [Ni (H2O)6]2+ ions. These ions in turn are hydrogen bonded to Sulfate ions. Dissolution of the salt in water gives solutions containing the aquo complex [Ni (H2O)6]2+.

Nickel Sulfate Market Key Players:

Norilsk Nickel

Umicore

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.

Ltd. (SMM)

Mechema

Outotec

Nicomet

Coremax

Zenith

SEIDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.

LTD.

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry

Jinchuan

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Jinco Nonferrous

Huaze Cobalt & Nickel

Guangxi Yinyi

Global Nickel Sulfate market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The Nickel Sulfate has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. Nickel Sulfate Market Types:

EN Grade

Plating Grade

High-Purity Grade Nickel Sulfate Applications:

Electroplating

Chemical Industry