Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide)

GlobalNicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) globally.

About Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide):

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Manufactures:

  • Lonza
  • Jubilant Life Sciences
  • Vertellus
  • Brother Enterprises
  • Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology
  • Lasons India
  • Vanetta
  • DSM

    Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Types:

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Feed Grade
  • Other

    Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Applications:

  • Feed Additives
  • Food and Drinks Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Daily Chemicals
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Report:

  • In global market, the sales of Nicotinamide increased from 55407 MT in 2013 to 76862 MT in 2017. In 2017, the global Nicotinamide market is led by Europe, capturing about 31.97% of global Nicotinamide consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.81% global consumption share. The global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at USD 605.04 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 724.10 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% between 2017 and 2024.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of Nicotinamide are concentrated in Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Lasons India, Vanetta, DSM and Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical. Lonza is the world leader, holding 45.79% consumption market share in 2017. Lonzas main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europes production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 tons production line in 1995) due to environmental stress. At present, Lonza has 25,000 tons production capacity in China (10000 tons production line in 2005 and 15,000 tons production line in 2014).
  • The worldwide market for Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

