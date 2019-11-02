Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market By Product Types & Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis & Forecasts To 2024

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide):

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Other Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Applications:

Feed Additives

Food and Drinks Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemicals

Other Scope of the Report:

In global market, the sales of Nicotinamide increased from 55407 MT in 2013 to 76862 MT in 2017. In 2017, the global Nicotinamide market is led by Europe, capturing about 31.97% of global Nicotinamide consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.81% global consumption share. The global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at USD 605.04 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 724.10 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% between 2017 and 2024.

At present, the major manufacturers of Nicotinamide are concentrated in Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Lasons India, Vanetta, DSM and Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical. Lonza is the world leader, holding 45.79% consumption market share in 2017. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 tons production line in 1995) due to environmental stress. At present, Lonza has 25,000 tons production capacity in China (10000 tons production line in 2005 and 15,000 tons production line in 2014).

The worldwide market for Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.