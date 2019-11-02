 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market By Product Types & Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis & Forecasts To 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

Nicotinamide

Global “Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) investments from 2019 till 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14048376   

About Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide):

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Key Players:

  • Lonza
  • Jubilant Life Sciences
  • Vertellus
  • Brother Enterprises
  • Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology
  • Lasons India
  • Vanetta
  • DSM

    Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Types:

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Feed Grade
  • Other

    Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Applications:

  • Feed Additives
  • Food and Drinks Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Daily Chemicals
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • In global market, the sales of Nicotinamide increased from 55407 MT in 2013 to 76862 MT in 2017. In 2017, the global Nicotinamide market is led by Europe, capturing about 31.97% of global Nicotinamide consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.81% global consumption share. The global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market is valued at USD 605.04 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 724.10 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.60% between 2017 and 2024.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of Nicotinamide are concentrated in Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Lasons India, Vanetta, DSM and Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical. Lonza is the world leader, holding 45.79% consumption market share in 2017. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 tons production line in 1995) due to environmental stress. At present, Lonza has 25,000 tons production capacity in China (10000 tons production line in 2005 and 15,000 tons production line in 2014).
  • The worldwide market for Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14048376

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) industry.

    Number of Pages: 116

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14048376

    1 Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Nicotinamide (NAA) (aka Niacinamide) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Global Spun Glass Market Size 2019: Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Forecast 2025

    Wood Plastic Composites Market 2019 | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

    Cod Liver Oil Market 2019 Global Leading Players, Size, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

    Rotating Equipment Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.