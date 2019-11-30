Night Light Market 2019 Global Industry Brief Analysis by Top Countries Data, Strategic Initiatives, Competitors, Industry Peers, News and significant Growth With Regional Trends By Forecast 2024

“Night Light Market” Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Night Light in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Night Light in these regions. The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Night Light embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Night Light embody.
Short Details of Night Light Market Report – A nightlight is a small light fixture, often electrical, placed for comfort or convenience in dark areas or areas that may become dark at certain times, such as in an emergency.
Global Night Light market competition by top manufacturers
- Philips
- Eaton
- Osram
- GE
- Panasonic
- Legrand
- Opple
- PAK
- Hugo Brennenstuhl
- Feit Electric
- AmerTac
- Munchkin
- Maxxima
The biggest region to produce night light is China, which accounted for over 26.51 % of production in total. The labor cost in China is much lower than US and Europe so there are many manufacturers doing OEM business in China. The market share of North America and Europe are 21.93% and 12.90%
Night light industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Philips, accounting for 12.19 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Eaton and Osram. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
The market scale will keeps greatly increasing in the next few years. Although sales of night light brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the night light field.
The worldwide market for Night Light is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Night Light in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
