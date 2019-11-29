Night Light Market 2019 includes Players/Suppliers, Type, Product Category, Application and Specification

Global “Night Light Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Night Light Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Night Light:

A nightlight is a small light fixture, often electrical, placed for comfort or convenience in dark areas or areas that may become dark at certain times, such as in an emergency.

Night Light Market Manufactures:

Philips

Eaton

Osram

GE

Panasonic

Legrand

Opple

PAK

Hugo Brennenstuhl

Feit Electric

AmerTac

Munchkin

Maxxima

Major Classification:

LED Night Light

Halogen

Incandescent

Others Major Applications:

Commercial

Commercial

Residential The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The biggest region to produce night light is China, which accounted for over 26.51 % of production in total. The labor cost in China is much lower than US and Europe so there are many manufacturers doing OEM business in China. The market share of North America and Europe are 21.93% and 12.90%

Night light industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Philips, accounting for 12.19 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Eaton and Osram. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

The market scale will keeps greatly increasing in the next few years. Although sales of night light brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the night light field.

The worldwide market for Night Light is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.