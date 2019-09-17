Niobium Carbide Market 2019 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

“Niobium Carbide Market” Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.
Short Details of Niobium Carbide Market Report – Niobium carbide is an extremely hard refractory ceramic material, commercially used in tool bits for cutting tools. It is usually processed by sintering and is a frequent additive as grain growth inhibitor in cemented carbides. It has the appearance of a brown-gray metallic powder with purple lustre.
Global Niobium Carbide market competition by top manufacturers
- H.C. Starck
- Kennametal
- Japan New Metals
- ESPI Metals
- Jiujiang Tanbre
- Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group
- ZhuZhou GuangYuan
- OTIC
- Jiujiang Zhongao
- Jiangxi King-Tan Tantalum
- Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material
- WHNM
Niobium carbide is a frequent intentional product in microalloyed steels due to its extremely low solubility product in austenite, the lowest of all the refractory metal carbides. Mainly used in cemented carbide and defense industry.
In recent years, due to the tantalum carbide prices stay in high level, some downstream manufacturers started to use niobium carbide partially replace tantalum carbide. Thus stimulating the development of the industry.
The main raw material of niobium carbide is niobium ore. Most of the world’s niobium ore in Brazil. Currently, Brazil is the world’s largest niobium ore supplier. China needs to import large quantities of niobium ore per year.
We tend to believe this industry is an mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Niobium Carbide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 47 million US$ in 2024, from 36 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Niobium Carbide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
