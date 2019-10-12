 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nitinol-based Medical Device Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 12, 2019

Nitinol-based Medical Device Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Nitinol-based Medical Device market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Nitinol-based Medical Device market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Nitinol is a special metal that have the ability to restore their original shape after severe deformation. The nitinol medical devices include nitinol stents, nitinol guidewires, nitinol filters etc.

Nitinol-based Medical Device market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Nitinol-based Medical Device market are: –

  • Medtronic
  • Edwards Lifesciences
  • Abbott
  • Boston Scientific
  • TERUMO and many more

    Scope of Nitinol-based Medical Device Report:

  • The classification of Nitinol-based Medical Device includes Stents, Guidewires and other. The proportion of Guidewires in 2016 is about 44.37%, and the proportion of Stents in 2016 is about 6.7%.
  • Based on application, the nitinol medical devices market is segmented into orthopedic, vascular, dental, gastroenterology, and others. Vascular segment accounted for larger market share in terms of sales in 2016, vascular segmented accounted for more than 64% of the market share in 2016 due to increasing demand and adoption of nitinol based stents for vascular surgeries. Increasing number of dental implants and increasing demand for nitinol based product is expected to drive the growth of the nitinol medical devices market.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of Nitinol-based Medical Device, with a production market share nearly 61.5% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Nitinol-based Medical Device, enjoying production market share about 23.7% in 2016.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 48.5% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.8% in 2016.
  • Market competition is intense among top 5. Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, Boston Scientific, TERUMO are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • In the future, the Nitinol-based Medical Device will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.
  • The worldwide market for Nitinol-based Medical Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Nitinol-based Medical Device Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Stents
  • Guidewires
  • Others

    Nitinol-based Medical Device Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Vascular
  • Orthopedic & Dental
  • Other

    Key Performing Regions in the Nitinol-based Medical Device Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Nitinol-based Medical Device Market Research Offers:

    • Nitinol-based Medical Device Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Nitinol-based Medical Device market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Nitinol-based Medical Device market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Nitinol-based Medical Device industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Nitinol-based Medical Device Industry.
    • Nitinol-based Medical Device Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Global Nitinol-based Medical Device Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Nitinol-based Medical Device Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Nitinol-based Medical Device Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Nitinol-based Medical Device Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Nitinol-based Medical Device Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Nitinol-based Medical Device Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Nitinol-based Medical Device Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Nitinol-based Medical Device Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

