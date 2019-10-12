Nitinol-based Medical Device Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

Nitinol-based Medical Device market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Nitinol-based Medical Device market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Nitinol is a special metal that have the ability to restore their original shape after severe deformation. The nitinol medical devices include nitinol stents, nitinol guidewires, nitinol filters etc.

Nitinol-based Medical Device market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Nitinol-based Medical Device market are: –

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences

Abbott

Boston Scientific

TERUMO and many more Scope of Nitinol-based Medical Device Report:

The classification of Nitinol-based Medical Device includes Stents, Guidewires and other. The proportion of Guidewires in 2016 is about 44.37%, and the proportion of Stents in 2016 is about 6.7%.

Based on application, the nitinol medical devices market is segmented into orthopedic, vascular, dental, gastroenterology, and others. Vascular segment accounted for larger market share in terms of sales in 2016, vascular segmented accounted for more than 64% of the market share in 2016 due to increasing demand and adoption of nitinol based stents for vascular surgeries. Increasing number of dental implants and increasing demand for nitinol based product is expected to drive the growth of the nitinol medical devices market.

North America region is the largest supplier of Nitinol-based Medical Device, with a production market share nearly 61.5% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Nitinol-based Medical Device, enjoying production market share about 23.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 48.5% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.8% in 2016.

Market competition is intense among top 5. Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, Boston Scientific, TERUMO are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In the future, the Nitinol-based Medical Device will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.

The worldwide market for Nitinol-based Medical Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Nitinol-based Medical Device Market Segment by Type, covers:

Stents

Guidewires

Others Nitinol-based Medical Device Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Vascular

Orthopedic & Dental