Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 4, 2019

Nitrile

Global “Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Market:

  • Global nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) latex market shall witness substantial gains over the forecast period. Rapidly growing healthcare industry will be primarily driving NBR latex demand across the globe in the coming years. Healthcare industry covers pharmaceutical, medical devices & equipment, accessories sectors and each has different dynamics. Aging and increasing population, market expansion, advances in medical treatments will be major factor driving healthcare industry growth during the forecast period, which will be majorly boost NBR latex market in the coming years.
  • In 2019, the market size of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex. This report studies the global market size of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • LG Chem
  • Synthomer
  • Zeon Chemicals
  • Omnova Solutions
  • Kumho Petrochemicals
  • Nantex

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Medical Grade
  • Industrial Grade

    Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Medical
  • Industrial

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Size

    2.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Production by Type

    6.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue by Type

    6.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latex Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

