Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Forecast by 2024| Manufactures, Size, Types, Development Factors, and Regional Analysis

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder

Global “Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder:

Nitrile butadiene rubber powder is a family of powdered nitrile rubbers that are compatible with a number of different polymers and are used as plasticizers.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Manufactures: 

  • Omnova Solutions
  • LANXESS
  • LG
  • Nitriflex
  • TAPRATH
  • Zeon
  • Huangshan Hualan Technology
  • Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical
  • Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

    Major Classification:

  • â¤0.2mm powder product
  • 0.2-0.5 powder product
  • â¥0.5 powder product

    Major Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Electric
  • Construction material

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • NBR powder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG Chem. The production of NBR powder will increase to 66668 MT in 2016 from 54858 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 3.97%. Global NBR powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.17% in 2015.
  • In consumption market, the global consumption value of NBR powder increases with the 4% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 52% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • NBR powder has mainly several production technologies, As NBR powder is main raw material of some PVC chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more NBR powder. So, NBR powder has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance NBR powder through improving technology. NBR powder applications include automotives, PVC modifications, footwear, consumer goods and others including coatings and tubes. In addition, NBR powder is also used in modification of resins such as ABS and phenolic resins. NBR powder has excellent oil resistance, good abrasion resistance and aging resistance. Specialty forms of NBR continue to grow with increasing applications in different end-use industries.
  • The worldwide market for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 121

    TOC of Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market

    1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

