Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Forecast by 2024| Manufactures, Size, Types, Development Factors, and Regional Analysis

Global “Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder:

Nitrile butadiene rubber powder is a family of powdered nitrile rubbers that are compatible with a number of different polymers and are used as plasticizers.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Manufactures:

Omnova Solutions

LANXESS

LG

Nitriflex

TAPRATH

Zeon

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals Major Classification:

â¤0.2mm powder product

0.2-0.5 powder product

â¥0.5 powder product Major Applications:

Automotive

Electric

Automotive

Electric

Construction material The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

NBR powder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG Chem. The production of NBR powder will increase to 66668 MT in 2016 from 54858 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 3.97%. Global NBR powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.17% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of NBR powder increases with the 4% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 52% of the global consumption volume in total.

NBR powder has mainly several production technologies, As NBR powder is main raw material of some PVC chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more NBR powder. So, NBR powder has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance NBR powder through improving technology. NBR powder applications include automotives, PVC modifications, footwear, consumer goods and others including coatings and tubes. In addition, NBR powder is also used in modification of resins such as ABS and phenolic resins. NBR powder has excellent oil resistance, good abrasion resistance and aging resistance. Specialty forms of NBR continue to grow with increasing applications in different end-use industries.

The worldwide market for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.