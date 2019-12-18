 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder

GlobalNitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder globally.

About Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder:

Nitrile butadiene rubber powder is a family of powdered nitrile rubbers that are compatible with a number of different polymers and are used as plasticizers.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Manufactures:

  • Omnova Solutions
  • LANXESS
  • LG
  • Nitriflex
  • TAPRATH
  • Zeon
  • Huangshan Hualan Technology
  • Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical
  • Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

    Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Types:

  • â¤0.2mm powder product
  • 0.2-0.5 powder product
  • â¥0.5 powder product

    Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Electric
  • Construction material

    The Report provides in depth research of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Report:

  • NBR powder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG Chem. The production of NBR powder will increase to 66668 MT in 2016 from 54858 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 3.97%. Global NBR powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.17% in 2015.
  • In consumption market, the global consumption value of NBR powder increases with the 4% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 52% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • NBR powder has mainly several production technologies, As NBR powder is main raw material of some PVC chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more NBR powder. So, NBR powder has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance NBR powder through improving technology. NBR powder applications include automotives, PVC modifications, footwear, consumer goods and others including coatings and tubes. In addition, NBR powder is also used in modification of resins such as ABS and phenolic resins. NBR powder has excellent oil resistance, good abrasion resistance and aging resistance. Specialty forms of NBR continue to grow with increasing applications in different end-use industries.
  • The worldwide market for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 121

    1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

