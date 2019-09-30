Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Outlook 2023: Top Companies, Market Size, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

About Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Report: Nitrogen trifluoride is an inorganic compound, known by the chemical formula NF3. It is a colorless, odorless, non-flammable, and oxidizing compressed gas as well as toxic and non-corrosive. Under ambient conditions, it offers various advantages such as chemical stability and low water solubility.

Top manufacturers/players: Mitsui Chemicals, SK MATERIALS, FOOSUNG Group, HYOSUNG, The Linde Group, Navin Fluorine International, Praxair Technology, Central Glass, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Ulsan Chemical, Air Products and Chemicals

Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Segment by Type:

Ton Cylinder

ISO Container

Bundles

47L Cylinder Nitrogen Trifluoride Market Segment by Applications:

Semiconductors

Solar Cells

Flat Panel Displays