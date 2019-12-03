Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Nitrogenous Fertilizer industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Nitrogenous Fertilizer research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13714173

Nitrogen is a vital component of plant proteins. While it is present abundantly in the Earths atmosphere, several plants are incapable of converting them into a form they can use. Hence, nitrogenous fertilizers are used to provide nutrition and enhance growth, color, and texture of crops. The nitrogen in the fertilizers stimulates chloroplasts in plants and enhances the rate of photosynthesis, improving the quality and quantity of yields. They are available in two forms: dry pellets and liquid..

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Agrium

CF Industries

PotashCorp

Yara International

Bunge

Coromandel International

CVR Partners

Eurochem

Hubei Yihua

ICL Fertilizers

Koch Industries

Rentech

Sinofert Holdings

The Mosaic Company

and many more. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market can be Split into:

Ammonium Fertilizers

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Others. By Applications, the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market can be Split into:

Grains and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables