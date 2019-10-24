Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

The "Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market" report provides detailed information about key market dynamics such as detailed coverage, key trends, opportunities, historical and forecast market information, demand, application details, company shares and detailed information about Nitrogenous Fertilizers market structure.



About Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Report: Nitrate fertilzers’ indicates that these fertilizers contain nitrogen in nitrate form which is preferred by a majority of the plants. These fertilizers are readily soluble in water and quickly available to the plants.

Top manufacturers/players: Bunge, Nutrien, Yara, Koch, Eurochem, CF Industries, Sinofert, Coromandel, CVR Partners

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Nitrogenous Fertilizers Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Segment by Type:

Urea

Ammonium nitrate

Ammonium sulfate

Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Segment by Applications:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Aerial application

Basal application