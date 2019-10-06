Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook  2024

Short Details of Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Report – Nitroguanidine is an organic compound with the formula (NH2)2CNNO2. It is a colorless, crystalline solid that melts at 232 °C and decomposes at 250 °C. It is not flammable and is a low-sensitivity explosive; however, its detonation velocity is high. It is used as a propellant (air bags), fertilizer, and for other purposes.

Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market competition by top manufacturers

IPI

AlzChem AG

Tendenci

Sino-Agri United

Soochow

Gulang Changhai

Beilite Chemical

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Nitroguanidine decreases with the 5.04% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 86.54% of the global consumption volume in total.

The major raw materials for Nitroguanidine are calcium cyanamide,ammonium nitrate. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Nitroguanidine. The production cost of Nitroguanidine is also an important factor which could impact the price of Nitroguanidine. The Nitroguanidine manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, it presents fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Automotive airbags

Other

