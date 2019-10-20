Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market 2019-2024 Segment by Size, End Users, Types and Manufactures

About Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Noise-Cancelling Headphones is a type of high performance headphones taking Active Noise Reduction Technology to reduce unwanted ambient sounds. This is distinct from passive headphones which, if they reduce ambient sounds at all, use techniques such as soundproofing. In this report, Noise-Cancelling Headphones refer to Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

The following Manufactures are included in the Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market report:

Bose

Sony

Sennheiser

Audio-Technica

Samsung(Harman Kardon)

AKG

Beats

Philips

Logitech UE

Plantronics

SYLLABLE

Monster

PHIATON

JVC

Klipsch

Grandsun

Xiaomi

Huawei

1more

Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Applications:

Supermarket

Exclusive Shop

Online Sales