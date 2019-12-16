Non-Athletic Swimwear Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

About Non-Athletic Swimwear:

Swimwear is clothing used by individuals during swimming and for various other sports activities such as water sports, water skiing, surfing, and sunbathing.

Non-Athletic Swimwear Market Manufactures:

Pentland Group

Arena

Diana Sport

Hosa

Zoke

Dolfin Swimwear

Derong Group

FEW

Wacoal

Yingfa

TNZI

Sanqi International

Gottex

American Apparel

Seafolly

Nylon

Polyester

Othe Non-Athletic Swimwear Market Applications:

Men

Women

The worldwide market for Non-Athletic Swimwear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.