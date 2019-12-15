 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Non-Contact Temperature Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Non-Contact Temperature

GlobalNon-Contact Temperature Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Non-Contact Temperature market size.

About Non-Contact Temperature:

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors, whose the sensing element does not contact with the measured object, is also called as non-contact thermometers. This type of sensors is used to measure the temperature of moving objects, small objects or objects whose temperature change rapidly. And also be used for measurement of temperature distribution. Non-contact (infrared) temperature sensing reads temperature by intercepting a portion of the infrared energy emitted by an object or substance, and detecting its intensity. Non-contact is used to sense the temperature of solids and liquids, but cannot be used on gases due to their transparent nature.

Top Key Players of Non-Contact Temperature Market:

  • FLUKE
  • Accurate Sensors
  • OMRON
  • IFM Electronic
  • Turck
  • Micro-Epsilon
  • OMEGA
  • LumaSense
  • Calex Electronics
  • Melexis
  • Keyence
  • OPTEX Group
  • Pasco
  • Process-Sensors
  • Proxitron
  • Banner
  • HTM
  • Eluox Automation
  • Bodach
  • FSG Sensing

    Major Types covered in the Non-Contact Temperature Market report are:

  • Infrared Temperature Sensors
  • Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

    Major Applications covered in the Non-Contact Temperature Market report are:

  • Electronic Industry
  • Metallurgy Field
  • Petrochemical
  • General Industry(pharmacy
  • Automobile)
  • Transportation

    Scope of Non-Contact Temperature Market:

  • Fluke captured the top one revenue share spots in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2015. Fluke dominated with 19.13 percent revenue share, followed by Accurate Sensors with 10.97 percent revenue share and OMRON with 8.49 percent revenue share.
  • In the next five years, the global consumption of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 59418 K units.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
  • The worldwide market for Non-Contact Temperature is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Non-Contact Temperature in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Non-Contact Temperature product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Non-Contact Temperature, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Non-Contact Temperature in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Non-Contact Temperature competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Non-Contact Temperature breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Non-Contact Temperature market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-Contact Temperature sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Non-Contact Temperature Market Report pages: 135

