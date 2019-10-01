Non-Contact Tonometers Market Research Report: 2019 Global Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast

Global “Non-Contact Tonometers Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Non-Contact Tonometers Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Non-Contact Tonometers Industry.
Non-Contact Tonometers Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Non-Contact Tonometers industry.
Know About Non-Contact Tonometers Market:
This report studies the Non-Contact Tonometers, Non-Contact Tonometer uses a small puff of air to measure an eye’s pressure. Known as pneumotonometry, the air puff flattens the patient’s cornea in a non-invasive way, meaning eyes do not need to be numbed prior to the test.
Tonometers is an instrument used for the determination of the intraocular pressure or the pressure of the fluid within the eye. Non-Contact Tonometers are Air Puff type tonometers which is the only type of tonometry that does not touch the surface of the eye. The patient sits facing the instrument, and a warm puff of air is directed at the eye.
The key players are Topcon, Nidek, Reichert, Keeler (Halma), Carl Zeiss, Kowa, Tomey, Canon, Huvitz, Rexxam, OCULUS, Diaton, Suowei and so on. The market is concentrated, top 3 players occupy half of the global market share in 2018.
The global Non-Contact Tonometers market is valued at 61 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 90 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Contact Tonometers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
Regions Covered in the Non-Contact Tonometers Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
