Non Dairy Cheese Market Size, Growth Trends, Future Prospects, And Their Contribution to the Total Market

Daiya Foods

Galaxy Nutritional Foods

Violife Foods

Kite Hill Cheese

Tofutti Brands

Bute Island Foods

Vegan cheese is a non-dairy or plant cheese analogue aimed at vegans and other people who want to avoid animal products, including those who are lactose-intolerant.

As with plant milk, non diary cheese can be made from seeds, such as sesame and sunflower; nuts, such as cashew, pine nut, and almond; and soybeans, peanuts, coconut oil, nutritional yeast, tapioca, and rice, among other ingredients.

As with plant milk, non diary cheese can be made from seeds, such as sesame and sunflower; nuts, such as cashew, pine nut, and almond; and soybeans, peanuts, coconut oil, nutritional yeast, tapioca, and rice, among other ingredients.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non Dairy Cheese market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Fast Food Snack

Dips & Sauces

Bakery & Confectionery Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Mozzarella

Parmesan

Cheddar