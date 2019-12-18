Non-ferrous Castings Market Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology and Industry Trends till 2023 | says Industry Research Co

About Non-ferrous Castings Market Report: Non-Ferrous Metals do not contain Iron, are not magnetic and are usually more resistant to corrosion than ferrous metals. Non-Ferrous Metals do not contain Iron, are not magnetic and are usually more resistant to corrosion than ferrous metals. The most common non-ferrous metals used for casting are aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and copper-based alloys.

Top manufacturers/players: Alcoa, Dynacast, Hitachi Metals, Minerals Technologies, Precision Castparts, Rajshi Industries, Supreme Metals, FSE Foundry, Castwel Foundries, MRT Castings,

Non-ferrous Castings Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Non-ferrous Castings Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Non-ferrous Castings Market Segment by Type, covers:

Zinc Non Ferrous Casting

Copper Non Ferrous Casting

Aluminium Non Ferrous Casting

Other Non-ferrous Castings Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Mold Processing Industry

Military Industry

Electric Appliances