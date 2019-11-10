 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Non-Ferrous Scrap

GlobalNon-Ferrous Scrap Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Non-Ferrous Scrap industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Non-Ferrous Scrap market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14438596

About Non-Ferrous Scrap Market:

  • Aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc are among the many base metals that are referred in the industry as nonferrous scrap. These materials have a variety of uses and maintain their chemical properties through repeated recycling and reprocessing. This trait makes nonferrous metals infinitely recyclable and important to maintaining sustainability in resource conservation.
  • Nonferrous metal scrap plays an important role in various fields.The main sales markets are in Asia Pacific and North America.After sweeping Asia Pacific and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe, South Asia, Japan and India.The asia-pacific region is the largest consumer of nonferrous scrap, with a market share of more than 40 percent in 2019.
  • The global Non-Ferrous Scrap market is valued at 102880 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 118980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Ferrous Scrap market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.This report studies the global market size of Non-Ferrous Scrap in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on the consumption of Non-Ferrous Scrap in these regions.
  • This research report categorizes the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Sims Metal Management
  • OmniSource
  • European Metal Recycling
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries
  • Hanwa
  • Commercial Metals
  • Stena Metal International
  • Yechiu Group
  • Chiho Environmental Group
  • Nucor
  • Cohen
  • DOWA

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14438596

    Non-Ferrous Scrap Market by Types:

  • Copper
  • Aluminum
  • Lead and Zinc
  • Nickel
  • Other

    Non-Ferrous Scrap Market by Applications:

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Equipment Manufacturing
  • Shipbuilding
  • Consumer Appliances
  • Battery
  • Packaging
  • Others

    The study objectives of Non-Ferrous Scrap Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Non-Ferrous Scrap Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key Non-Ferrous Scrap manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14438596

    Non-Ferrous Scrap Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size

    2.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Non-Ferrous Scrap Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Non-Ferrous Scrap Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Production by Regions

    5 Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Production by Type

    6.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue by Type

    6.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Breakdown Data by Application

    8 Manufacturers Profiles with Company Detail, Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    9 Production Forecasts

    9.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Production and Revenue Forecast

    9.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

    9.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Key Producers Forecast

    9.4 Forecast by Type

    10 Consumption Forecast

    11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

    12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

    13 Key Findings in the Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Study

    Click Here for Detailed TOC

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email Id: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Global Industrial Gaskets Market 2019: Analysis by Key Development Factors, Latest Trends, Market Size, Share & Outlook and Forecast 2025

    Perfumes Market Analysis 2019 to 2025: Report Includes Threat of New Entrants, Demand & Supply, Investment Opportunities and Forecast

    Autism Spectrum Disorder Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2023

    Smoothing Toner Market 2019-2025 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, Countries and Forecast

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.