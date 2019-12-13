 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

Global "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market" report 2020 focuses on the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications.

About Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

  • The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Sequenom
  • Roche
  • Natera
  • LabCorp
  • BGI Genomics
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Illumina
  • Berry Genomics

  • The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Types:

  • High & Average Risk
  • Low Risk

  • Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Applications:

  • 0-12 weeks
  • 13-24 weeks
  • 25-36 weeks

  • The Study Objectives of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size

    2.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Production by Regions

    5 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Production by Type

    6.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Revenue by Type

    6.3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

