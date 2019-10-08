Non Lethal Weapons Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation, Size, CAGR Status and Forecast to 2025

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Non Lethal Weapons Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Taser International

Lrad Corporation

Combined Systems

The Safariland Group

Amtec Less Lethal Systems

Nonlethal Technologies

BAE Systems

Herstal

Armament Systems & Procedures

Raytheon Company

Lamperd Less Lethal

Mission Less Lethal Technologies

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Non-lethal weapons, also called less-lethal weapons, less-than-lethal weapons, non-deadly weapons, compliance weapons, or pain-inducing weapons are weapons intended to be less likely to kill a living target than conventional weaponssuch as knives and firearms. It is often understood that unintended or incidental casualties are risked wherever force is applied, but non-lethal weapons try to minimise the risk as much as possible. Non-lethal weapons are used in policing and combat situations to limit the escalation of conflict where employment of lethal force is prohibited or undesirable, where rules of engagement require minimum casualties, or where policy restricts the use of conventional force.Non-lethal weapons may be used by conventional military in a range of missions across the force continuum. They may also be used by military police, by United Nations forces, and by occupation forces for peacekeeping and stability operations. Non-lethal weapons may also be used to channelize a battlefield, control the movement of civilian populations, or to limit civilian access to restricted areas. When used by police forces domestically, similar weapons, tactics, techniques and procedures are often called less lethal or less than lethal and are employed in riot control, prisoner control, crowd control, refugee control, and self-defense.

Law Enforcement

Military Non Lethal Weapons Market by Types:

Direct Contact Weapons