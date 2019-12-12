Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

Global “Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar market size.

About Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar:

Non-Magnetic Alloy Drill Collar is the use of N1310 low carbon alloy steel, the material is through rigorous analysis of chemical composition of forged. The mechanical properties of the material can ensure the hardness, toughness, and impact value and corrosion resistance to meet the standard, with good low permeability and good mechanical processing performance. Because all magnetic measuring instruments are used to measure the direction of the borehole, the induction is the earths magnetic field, so the measuring instrument must be a non-magnetic environment. However in the process of drilling tools often is magnetic, magnetic field, magnetic measurement instrument of, cannot be correct trajectory measurement data, using non-magnetic Drill Collar can be implemented without magnetic environment, and has the characteristics of drilling of the Drill Collar. Figure Picture of Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar.

Top Key Players of Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market:

Schoeller-Bleckmann

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke (DEW)

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Zhong Yuan Special Steel

Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools

Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Vallourec

Drilling Tools International

Hunting Energy Services Inc.

Stabil Drill

ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd

Spiral

Slick Major Applications covered in the Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market report are:

Oil Drilling

Underground Thermal Well

Other Applications Scope of Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar Market:

Non-Magnetic Alloy Drill Collar industry has been developed for many years, and this industry has developed very mature now in developed countries. But in developing countries like China, the industry there is far from mature. In the current environment of global recession, Non-Magnetic Alloy Drill Collar industry declined.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

The worldwide market for Non-magnetic Alloy Drill Collar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 86 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.