Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market 2019 Research Analysis and Growth Forecast by Manufacturers Geographical Regions from 2019 2024

This report studies the Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Report – Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market 2019-report provides actionable intelligence on major factors impacting the market; analyses the market performance of key companies in the market; market dynamics of key segments within the market; outlines the market performance across regions. The insights of the industry over past years and a forecast until 2024 is provided. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market competition by top manufacturers

Bekaert SA

Euclid Chemical

Nycon

ABC Polymer

Sika Corporation

Propex

BASF

Fibercon International

Grace

Fabpro

Chircu Prod-Impex

Bautech

Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC?

FORTA

Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber

Junwei Metal Fiber

Anteng Gangxianwei

Taian Tongban Fiber

Luan Steel Fiber

Wuhan Xintu

Ganzhou Daye

The worldwide market for Non-metallic Concrete Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Non-metallic Concrete Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PP Concrete Fiber

PA Concrete Fiber

PVA Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & Commercial Building

Table of Contents

1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-metallic Concrete Fibers

1.2 Classification of Non-metallic Concrete Fibers by Types

1.2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Non-metallic Concrete Fibers (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

