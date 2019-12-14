 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Non-Metallic Minerals Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Non-Metallic Minerals

Non-metallic mineral reserves consist of stone quarries and clay and sand pits; chemical and fertiliser mineral deposits; salt deposits; deposits of quartz, gypsum, natural gem stones, asphalt and bitumen, peat and other non-metallic minerals other than coal and petroleum.

Non-Metallic Minerals Market Analysis:

  • Non-metallic mineral reserves consist of stone quarries and clay and sand pits; chemical and fertiliser mineral deposits; salt deposits; deposits of quartz, gypsum, natural gem stones, asphalt and bitumen, peat and other non-metallic minerals other than coal and petroleum.
  • Manufacturers of ceramic tiles are incorporating advanced technologies such as 3D printing, anti-microbial glaze, nanotechnology, and water jet technology. Digital printing technology not only helps in enhancing the color of tiles but also reproduces the finish of marble, granite, and wood. Anti-microbial glazed tiles are also gaining traction in the market, especially in the residential, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. This new-age technology is infused during the manufacturing process of the tiles and helps in curbing bacterial growth on the surface of the tiles.
  In 2019, the market size of Non-Metallic Minerals is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

    Some Major Players of Non-Metallic Minerals Market Are:

  • AGC
  • BASF
  • 3M
  • Ash Grove Cement Company
  • Guardian Industries
  • Kohler
  • USG Corporation
  • Asahi Glass
  • Noritake
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  • LafargeHolcim
  • Devnya Cement
  • TRUD
  • Wienerberger
  • Xella Bulgaria

    Non-Metallic Minerals Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Powder Form
  • Liquid Form

    Non-Metallic Minerals Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Jewellery
  • Construction
  • Iron & Ore

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Non-Metallic Minerals create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Non-Metallic Minerals Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Non-Metallic Minerals Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Non-Metallic Minerals Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Non-Metallic Minerals Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Non-Metallic Minerals Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Non-Metallic Minerals Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

