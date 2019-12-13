Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Analysis:

A non-metallic-sheathed cable, also known as Romexâ, is a covered electrical wire consisting of at least two insulated conductors and one bare conductor and it is predominantly used in residential wiring. Non-metallic-sheathed cables are safer than older cables and wiring types and they are relatively cheaper and hence, a preferred choice for many electricians. These cables are of various types and are used for different applications.

The Asia Pacific region, especially China and India are expected to witness growth in the use of non-metallic sheathed cables as people are becoming increasingly aware of safety issues and governments are introducing stringent Policies to ensure the use of certain types of wiring.

In 2019, the market size of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable. Some Major Players of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Are:

Nexans

Fujikura

General Cable Technologies

Finolex Cables

CommScope

Prysmian Group

Aksh OptiFibre

Electri Flex

Encore Wire

United Copper Industries

Cerro Wire

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Segmentation by Types:

Rubber Sheathed Cable

Nylon Sheathed Cable

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Segmentation by Applications:

Electric Power

Communication

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

