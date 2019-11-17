Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Global Market Report 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth, Future Opportunities, Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2024

“Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Report – In recent years, non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling and detection methodologies have become available in response to a desire by researchers and their institutions to move away from the use of radioisotopes. Advancements made in the areas of chemiluminescence and fluorescence have allowed for an easier transition. In non-radioactive assays, signal is generated through an enzymatic reaction with a chemiluminescent or chromogenic substrate; alternatively, detection can occur through the appropriate excitation and emission of a fluorophore-labeled probe.
Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market competition by top manufacturers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Roche
- Promega
- PerkinElmer
- Agilent Technologies
- General Electric
- Enzo Biochem
- Merck KGaA
- Vector Labs
- New England Biolabs
The Scope of the Report:
The classification of non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product includes biotin, DIG system, fluorescent and others. The proportion of DIG system in 2017 is about 33%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product is widely used in DNA labeling, RNA labeling and oligonucleotide labeling. The most proportion of non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product is used for DNA labeling, and the proportion in 2017 is about 56%.
United States is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43.73% in 2017. Following United States, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 26.79%.
The worldwide market for Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product by Country
5.1 North America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product by Country
8.1 South America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
11 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
