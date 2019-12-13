Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

In recent years, non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling and detection methodologies have become available in response to a desire by researchers and their institutions to move away from the use of radioisotopes. Advancements made in the areas of chemiluminescence and fluorescence have allowed for an easier transition. In non-radioactive assays, signal is generated through an enzymatic reaction with a chemiluminescent or chromogenic substrate; alternatively, detection can occur through the appropriate excitation and emission of a fluorophore-labeled probe.

Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Types:

Biotin

DIG System

Fluorescent

DNA Labeling

RNA Labeling

Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Applications:

DNA Labeling

RNA Labeling

Oligonucleotide Labeling

Scope of Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Report:

The classification of non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product includes biotin, DIG system, fluorescent and others. The proportion of DIG system in 2017 is about 33%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product is widely used in DNA labeling, RNA labeling and oligonucleotide labeling. The most proportion of non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product is used for DNA labeling, and the proportion in 2017 is about 56%.

United States is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43.73% in 2017. Following United States, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 26.79%.

The worldwide market for Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.