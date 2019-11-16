Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Countries 2019-2024

Manufacturers in Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market:

Sealed Air

Uflex Ltd

Winpak Ltd

Bollore Films

Rockwell Solutions

Toray Plastics (America) Inc

RPC bpi Group

Flexopack SA

Coveris

Plastopil Hazorea

Lidding Films are usually used for covering trays, tubs, bowls, cups, etc. due to the strength it possesses such as high tensile, heat resistance and stability. Lidding films also increases the shelf life of the product due to its high barrier resistance.

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Poluethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Non Shrinkable Lidding Films Market Applications:

Household

Supermarkets

Restaurants

The worldwide market for Non Shrinkable Lidding Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.