Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals Market Growth Opportunities, Size, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2025

Non-therapeutic antibiotics are administered at sub therapeutic levels in order to increase feed conversion rate. In order to have better margins livestock farmers administer the antibiotics in very low quantity through water especially in poultry and swine. Compound feed manufacturers and feed premix manufacturers are also adding antibiotics to make sure, their feed and ingredients give maximum profit to its buyers. However, such practice has led to development of antibiotic resistant pathogens and hence are being banned in many countries and also controversy on its uses are increasing progressively. Thus the growth of antibiotics in many countries are being plateaued out and in others growth may prematurely can plateaued or even drastically fall.

Livestock production growth as the demand for meat is increasing in most parts of the world has resulted in increased uses of antibiotic at sub therapeutic level which has increased the profitability of ventures. Feed cost fluctuations and tighter margins also necessitates the uses of such ingredients which is directly related to productivity.Thus, the demand is expected to remain stable but govt regulations is the biggest hindrance although companies lobby their interest in the legislature to delay such measures as far as possible but long-term growth doesnât look promising esp. in developed nations and in countries where the food department is very strict.

The global Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Therapeutic Antibiotics for Food Animals market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

