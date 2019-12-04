Non-woven Wipes Market Overview, Major Key Players, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2025

The Global "Non-woven Wipes Market" report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Non-woven Wipes market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Non-woven Wipes Market:

Non-woven wipes are commonly used to clean surfaces. Non-woven material is more widely used in manufacturing wipes as they are less expensive, more versatile, and more hygienic than traditional woven material.

In 2019, the market size of Non-woven Wipes is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Top manufacturers/players:

Ahlstrom

Asahi Kasei

Avgol

Mitsui Chemicals

DuPont

Fibertex

First Quality

Fitesa

Foss Manufacturing

Freudenberg

Georgia-Pacific

Glatfelter (PH)

Guangdong Jofo Group

Hollingsworth & Vose

Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

Japan Vilene

Johns Manville

Kingsafe Group

Low & Bonar

Lydall

Milliken & Company

Owens Corning

Paramount Tech Fab

PEGAS

Petropar

Non-woven Wipes Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Non-woven Wipes Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Non-woven Wipes Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Non-woven Wipes Market Segment by Types:

Dry-laid

Spunmelt

Wet-laid

Others

Non-woven Wipes Market Segment by Applications:

Baby wipes

Feminine hygiene wipe

Related product

Through the statistical analysis, the Non-woven Wipes Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Non-woven Wipes Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global Non-woven Wipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Non-woven Wipes Market Size

2.1.1 Global Non-woven Wipes Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Non-woven Wipes Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Non-woven Wipes Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Non-woven Wipes Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Non-woven Wipes Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Non-woven Wipes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-woven Wipes Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Non-woven Wipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-woven Wipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Non-woven Wipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Non-woven Wipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Non-woven Wipes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Non-woven Wipes Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-woven Wipes Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Non-woven Wipes Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Non-woven Wipes Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Non-woven Wipes Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Non-woven Wipes Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Non-woven Wipes Sales by Application

Continued

In the end, the Non-woven Wipes Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Non-woven Wipes Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Non-woven Wipes Market covering all important parameters.

Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry Market Major Companies Analysis, Market Size, Trends, Market Growth, Supply Chain and Forecast to 2023

