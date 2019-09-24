 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nonwoven Composites Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

September 24, 2019

Nonwoven Composites

Global “Nonwoven Composites Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Nonwoven Composites Market also studies the global Nonwoven Composites market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Nonwoven Composites:

Nonwoven Composites refers to the products produced by a combination of one or more nonwoven fabric/technology with other materials/technology to make a better performing whole with the properties of the parts. The composites can be produced from the combination of any of the webs of spunbond, meltblown, wet-laid, dry-laid and other webs produced from nonwoven manufacturing processes.The term composites originally arose when two or more materials where combined or bonded together to form a heterogeneous mixture in order to rectify some shortcoming of a particularly useful component.

Nonwoven Composites Market by Manufactures:

  • AVINTIV
  • Freudenberg
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo
  • DuPont
  • Johns Manville
  • Fitesa
  • Glatfelter
  • AVGOL
  • Toray
  • Fibertex
  • First Quality
  • PEGAS
  • Mitsui
  • CHTC Jiahua
  • Kingsafe Group
  • Jinjiang Xingtai
  • Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven
  • Action Nonwovens
  • Dongguan Wei Chun Non-woven

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To study and analyze the global Bakery Packaging market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Bakery Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Bakery Packaging companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. To project the value and sales volume of Bakery Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Nonwoven Composites Market Types:

  • Meltblown
  • Spunbonded
  • Staples
  • Other

    Nonwoven Composites Market Applications:

  • Hygiene
  • Construction
  • Geotextile
  • Filtration
  • Automotive
  • Others

     

    Scope of Report:

  • In application, Nonwoven Composites downstream is wide and recently Nonwoven Composites has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Hygiene, Construction, Geotextile, Filtration, Automotive and others. Globally, the Nonwoven Composites market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hygiene which accounts for nearly 59.77% of total downstream consumption of Nonwoven Composites.
  • The worldwide market for Nonwoven Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 10200 million US$ in 2024, from 7990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nonwoven Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Nonwoven Composites product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nonwoven Composites, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nonwoven Composites in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Nonwoven Composites competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Nonwoven Composites breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Nonwoven Composites market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nonwoven Composites sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pages: 135

    Market Overview of Nonwoven Composites Market

    1.1 Nonwoven Composites Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type I

    1.2.2 Type II

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application I

    1.3.2 Application II

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture I

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Nonwoven Composites Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture I Nonwoven Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture II

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Nonwoven Composites Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture II Nonwoven Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Nonwoven Composites Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    Continued..

