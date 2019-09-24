Nonwoven Composites Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Nonwoven Composites Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Nonwoven Composites Market also studies the global Nonwoven Composites market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Nonwoven Composites:

Nonwoven Composites refers to the products produced by a combination of one or more nonwoven fabric/technology with other materials/technology to make a better performing whole with the properties of the parts. The composites can be produced from the combination of any of the webs of spunbond, meltblown, wet-laid, dry-laid and other webs produced from nonwoven manufacturing processes.The term composites originally arose when two or more materials where combined or bonded together to form a heterogeneous mixture in order to rectify some shortcoming of a particularly useful component.

Nonwoven Composites Market by Manufactures:

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

Kimberly-Clark

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

DuPont

Johns Manville

Fitesa

Glatfelter

AVGOL

Toray

Fibertex

First Quality

PEGAS

Mitsui

CHTC Jiahua

Kingsafe Group

Jinjiang Xingtai

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

Action Nonwovens

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

Other Nonwoven Composites Market Applications:

Hygiene

Construction

Geotextile

Filtration

Automotive

In application, Nonwoven Composites downstream is wide and recently Nonwoven Composites has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Hygiene, Construction, Geotextile, Filtration, Automotive and others. Globally, the Nonwoven Composites market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hygiene which accounts for nearly 59.77% of total downstream consumption of Nonwoven Composites.

The worldwide market for Nonwoven Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 10200 million US$ in 2024, from 7990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nonwoven Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.