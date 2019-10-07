Nonwoven Composites Market 2019 – Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – Market Reports World

Nonwoven Composites Market Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.

Short Details of Nonwoven Composites Market Report – Nonwoven Composites refers to the products produced by a combination of one or more nonwoven fabric/technology with other materials/technology to make a better performing whole with the properties of the parts. The composites can be produced from the combination of any of the webs of spunbond, meltblown, wet-laid, dry-laid and other webs produced from nonwoven manufacturing processes.The term composites originally arose when two or more materials where combined or bonded together to form a heterogeneous mixture in order to rectify some shortcoming of a particularly useful component.

Global Nonwoven Composites market competition by top manufacturers

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

Kimberly-Clark

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

DuPont

Johns Manville

Fitesa

Glatfelter

AVGOL

Toray

Fibertex

First Quality

PEGAS

Mitsui

CHTC Jiahua

Kingsafe Group

Jinjiang Xingtai

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

Action Nonwovens

Dongguan Wei Chun Non-woven

In application, Nonwoven Composites downstream is wide and recently Nonwoven Composites has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Hygiene, Construction, Geotextile, Filtration, Automotive and others. Globally, the Nonwoven Composites market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hygiene which accounts for nearly 59.77% of total downstream consumption of Nonwoven Composites.

The worldwide market for Nonwoven Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 10200 million US$ in 2024, from 7990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nonwoven Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hygiene

Construction

Geotextile

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Table of Contents

1 Nonwoven Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nonwoven Composites

1.2 Classification of Nonwoven Composites by Types

1.2.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global Nonwoven Composites Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global Nonwoven Composites Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Nonwoven Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Nonwoven Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Nonwoven Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Nonwoven Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Nonwoven Composites Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Nonwoven Composites (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Nonwoven Composites Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Nonwoven Composites Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Nonwoven Composites Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Nonwoven Composites Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Nonwoven Composites Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Nonwoven Composites Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Nonwoven Composites Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Nonwoven Composites Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Nonwoven Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Nonwoven Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Nonwoven Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Nonwoven Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Nonwoven Composites Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

