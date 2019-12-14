Nootkatone Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

About Nootkatone:

Nootkatone is a natural organic compound and is the most important and expensive aromatic of grapefruit. It is a sesquiterpene and a ketone.

Nootkatone Market Manufactures:

Evolva

Isobionics

Aromor

Frutarom

Penta

PUYI BIOLOGY

Nootkatone Crystals

Nootkatone liquid Nootkatone Market Applications:

Flavours & Fragrances

Personal Care

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Nootkatone in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia, is expected to drive the market for more Nootkatone. Growth is attributed to the development of F&F and economic.

Globally, the Nootkatone industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Nootkatone. And some enterprises, like Isobionics B.V., Aromor, Frutarom and Penta are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Nootkatone and related services. At the same time, United States is remarkable in the global Nootkatone industry because of their market share and technology status of Nootkatone.

The consumption volume of Nootkatone is related to downstream industries and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Nootkatone industry may still keep that fast. And it is surely forecasted that the market of Nootkatone is still promising.

The worldwide market for Nootkatone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.5% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nootkatone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.