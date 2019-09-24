 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nootkatone Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 24, 2019

Nootkatone

Global “Nootkatone Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Nootkatone industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Nootkatone market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Nootkatone:

Nootkatone is a natural organic compound and is the most important and expensive aromatic of grapefruit. It is a sesquiterpene and a ketone.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Nootkatone capacity, production, value, price and market share of Nootkatone in global market.

Nootkatone Market Manufactures:

  • Evolva
  • Isobionics
  • Aromor
  • Frutarom
  • Penta
  • PUYI BIOLOGY
  • Vishal Essential

    Nootkatone Market Types:

  • Nootkatone Crystals
  • Nootkatone liquid

    Nootkatone Market Applications:

  • Flavours & Fragrances
  • Personal Care
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Nootkatone capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Nootkatone manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Nootkatone in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia, is expected to drive the market for more Nootkatone. Growth is attributed to the development of F&F and economic.
  • Globally, the Nootkatone industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Nootkatone. And some enterprises, like Isobionics B.V., Aromor, Frutarom and Penta are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Nootkatone and related services. At the same time, United States is remarkable in the global Nootkatone industry because of their market share and technology status of Nootkatone.
  • The consumption volume of Nootkatone is related to downstream industries and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Nootkatone industry may still keep that fast. And it is surely forecasted that the market of Nootkatone is still promising.
  • The worldwide market for Nootkatone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.5% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nootkatone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 115

    TOC of Nootkatone Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Nootkatone Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Nootkatone Production

    2.2 Nootkatone Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Nootkatone Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Nootkatone Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Nootkatone Revenue by Type

    6.3 Nootkatone Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Nootkatone Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Nootkatone Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Nootkatone Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Nootkatone

    8.3 Nootkatone Product Description

    Continued..

