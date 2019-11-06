Nuclear Magnetic Double Resonance Spectrometer Market Report: Strategies of Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment

Bruker

Bruker

JEOL "Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer is the most powerful analytical tool currently available to an organic chemist. NMR allows characterization of a very small amount of sample (10mg), and does not destroy the sample (non-destructive technique). NMR spectra can provide vast information about a molecule's structure and can very often be the only way to prove what the compound really is. Typically though, NMR is used in conjunction with other types of spectroscopy and chemical analysis to fully confirm a complicated molecule's structure." Nuclear Magnetic Double Resonance Spectrometer Market Segments by Type:

Sub-100MHz

300-400 MHz

500 MHz

600 MHz

700-750 MHz

800-850 MHz

900+ MHz Nuclear Magnetic Double Resonance Spectrometer Market Segments by Application:

Academic

Pharma/Biotech

Chemical

Agriculture & Food

