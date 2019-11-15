Nuclear Medicine Market Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Plans Supply Demand Growth Elements and Recent Developments Worldwide

“Nuclear Medicine Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Nuclear Medicine Market Report – Nuclear Medicineï¼or Radiopharmaceuticalsï¼ are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

Global Nuclear Medicine market competition by top manufacturers

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Mallinckrodt

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer

Triad Isotopes

Nordion

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

SIEMENS

China Isotope & Radiation

Dongcheng



The Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Nuclear Medicine is in the decreasing trend, from 41.6 USD/Dose in 2011 to 39.5 USD/Dose in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Nuclear Medicine includes Tc-99, I-123/131, In-111, Xe-133, Th-201 and Ga-67, and the proportion of Tc-99 in 2015 is about 51.60%, and the proportion is stable from 2011 to 2015.

Nuclear Medicine is widely used in Diagnostic, Therapeutic. The most proportion of Nuclear Medicine is Diagnostic, and the market share in 2015 is 61.23%. The trend of Diagnostic is decreasing.

The worldwide market for Nuclear Medicine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 6610 million US$ in 2024, from 4590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Nuclear Medicine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Tc-99

I-123/131

In-111

Xe-133

Th-201

Ga-67

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Diagnostic